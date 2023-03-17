One local church is putting on an event for the entire family and it’s free.

The 2023 Easter Jam is hosted by The Experience Church (TE) at their location in Bridgeport, Ohio on March 28 from 7-8:30pm

Easter Jam is expected to be an unforgettable Easter experience with fun, games, and music.

“Easter Jam is designed for preschool through 5th graders and their families to come together as an entire family. We will focus on what Easter is really about while playing games, singing, and dancing. There will be snacks provided and a family activity where you get to make a craft together,” said Tiffany Baker, Children’s Ministry Director

The Experience Church also welcomes the Ohio Valley to attend their Easter experiences starting with Good Friday (April 7) at 6 pm, Saturday, April 8 at 6 pm, and Sunday, April 9 at 9:30 am, 11:30 am, & 6 pm. TE will provide free childcare for both Saturday and Sunday services.

You can register for the free event here and can check out the event on the TE Easter Jam event page, here