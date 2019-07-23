Ohio County BOE receives update on summer projects

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – At the regular meeting of the Ohio County Board of Education on Monday evening, members received updates on summer projects.

The board also went over Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller’s evaluation as well as goals for the future.

Dr. Miller said, given the reputation of the school system she leads, incremental improvements have to remain the central effort.

“There’s always room for growth,” Dr. Miller continued. “I like to think that every single day, as we move forward, we can do something better the following day. So, looking at all of our goals, and what all of our great accomplishments, but also focusing on our weak areas, and continually tweaking them, and continually look to make things better.”

The Board also welcomed several of the district’s newly hired teachers to the school system.