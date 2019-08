An extensive meeting was held tonight by the Ohio County Development Authority. The meeting regarded the various businesses set to open within the next few weeks at the Highlands; like the new Xfinity store and Starbucks. Construction is still ongoing for Chick-Fil-A.

Regarding the grandest of openings, the new Sports Complex is projected to open in April of 2020. It will have indoor and outdoor fields; including football, soccer, basketball, as well as other fun features.