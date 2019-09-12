Ohio County has given out over 25 citations due to school bus safety

West Virginia code 7 states that any driver that passes a school bus from either direction while they are stopped with their flashing lights on is charged with a misdemeanor, will receive a fine of no less than 500 dollars, and automatically lose their license for 60 days on the first offense.

If you violate West Virginia code 7 more than once, your fine continues to double.

Meaning you could receive up to a two thousand dollar fine, have your license suspended for a year, and spend up to six months in jail.

After they confirm what car violated the code, they issue a warrant for the OWNER of that car.

In Ohio County, there has already been over 25 recorded incidents where drivers have failed to comply to West Virginia code.

Sheriff Tom Howard and Director of Operations Brian Harto, Believe there will be more.

You know-it’s a busy time for everybody. But no matter how busy you are, hitting a child that’s getting off the school bus is, there’s nothing that important that you need to do that BRIAN HARTO/DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS/OHIO COUNTY

We’ve got all of the video and we are going to pursue charges on all of them SHERIFF TOM HOWARD/OHIO COUNTY

Both are urging drivers to pay attention to the road during your commute. Howard says to make sure you obey all school zones, and laws for when abuses flashing lights are on.