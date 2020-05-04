Ohio County no longer a COVID-19 hot spot

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- As Governor Jim Justice continues pushing the Mountain State forward, Ohio County is no longer considered a hot spot for COVID-19. And although several cases were picked up over the weekend linked to a facility in neighboring Ohio, the county has been taken off of the hot spot status.

Declaring a hot spot is based on several factors, dependent upon the surrounding areas and additional assets being brought in, along with the number of cases. Right now, the Administrator of the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department says cases are low but with steady small increases.

A few surrounding West Virginia counties are seeing small increases as well,​ and the Administrator believes the hot spot designation was removed because of the low cases and the Governor’s “Safer At Home” order. ​He thinks the Governor’s plan is working well, and says local businesses need to open up,​ but he is concerned for asymptomatic cases when these businesses do re-open.

Administrator, Howard Gamble, told 7News “we are going to see traffic increase between state of Ohio, state of Pennsylvania, into West Virginia, that’s going to happen and be a concern. So, hopefully the stay at home policies and also the overwhelming ‘wash your hands, cover your face, and if you’re sick stay at home’ hopefully those things will control any small outbreaks.”

​If community transmission does go up and there are spikes linked to a facility, business, or some other entity, Ohio County could be declared a hot spot again which will pose more limitations on returning back to normal.

