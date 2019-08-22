Ohio County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scams

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office has recently received reports of a phone scam targeting local businesses.

A caller poses as a corporate level manager and advises the employee that their money deposit procedure has been changed.

The caller tells the employee that they are to take money from the business to Wal Mart to purchase money cards that are then transferred to the caller by phone,

The caller states that this change in deposit procedure is occurring because the business is in possession of counterfeit money or is under some type of criminal investigation.

The caller also threatened that the business would be closed by corporate if the employee did not follow their directions.

If you receive this or any other suspicious call, please be vigilant and contact your local management before proceeding with any change in normal policy. If you suspect fraud, contact your local law enforcement agency.