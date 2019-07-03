Ohio County woman admits to methamphetamine charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA –Tiffany Markle, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Markle, age 33, pled guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Markle admitted to distributing methamphetamine in Marshall and Ohio Counties from July 2018 to February 2019. The government is also seeking the forfeiture of the Markles’ residence at 36 Fernwood Avenue in Wheeling.

Markle faces up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.