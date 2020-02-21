Ohio County Workforce & Education meeting

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools and the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce joined together to host a special event Thursday night at Wheeling Park High School.

The Ohio County Workforce and Education meeting featured a brief presentation followed by a meet and greet. County residents were able to speak with key stakeholders about issues affecting this community. They included officials from the West Virginia Department of Education as well as other educational and business organizations.

