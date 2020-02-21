Ohio County Workforce & Education meeting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools and the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce joined together to host a special event Thursday night at Wheeling Park High School.

The Ohio County Workforce and Education meeting featured a brief presentation followed by a meet and greet. County residents were able to speak with key stakeholders about issues affecting this community. They included officials from the West Virginia Department of Education as well as other educational and business organizations.

For more information visit, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter