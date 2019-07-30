Ohio/Marshall Counties reaching out to FCC and Sen. Manchin to voice concerns over Frontier Communications

After four 9-1-1 outages in three months, officials in Ohio and Marshall Counties are reaching out to the Federal Communications Commission and Senator Joe Manchin to voice their concerns about the growing issue.

Two of those outages have occurred around midnight.



When Ohio County 9-1-1 director Theresa Russell reached out to Frontier Communications about the issue, they said it was a planned outage.

But, the 9-1-1 centers were not notified of this, so they couldn’t alert their community early with a number to call.

The other two were unexpected outages, including one spanning across nine counties for more than 80 minutes.

I sat down with Theresa Russell.

She says the outages are more than concerning for her.

” I got to be honest with you. It scares the heck out of me. I worry that after these types of incidences occur, that I’m going to find out that somebody needed us. And they had no way of getting through.” THERESA RUSSEL-OHIO CO. 911 DIRECTOR

Ohio County is asking you to voice your concerns to the F-C-C as well.



7News reached out to Frontier regarding a statement and here’s what they had to say