Ohio Primary Election Deadline Tomorrow

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- Tomorrow is the Primary Election for Ohio and all ballots must be received by tomorrow evening. Those who can’t receive mail at their address, have not received their ballot after requesting one, or if you need to use the handicap access unit, you are encouraged to go into the office and vote tomorrow. Unofficial results will be ready tomorrow after 8:00 PM. The Board will certify the official results on May 14th.

The Director of the Jefferson County Board of Elections, Diane Gribble, told 7News “we are encouraging everyone to use our drop box that’s located at the Market Street entrance to our building or if they wish they can hand carry them into our office up until 7:30 PM tomorrow.”

To avoid gatherings, if you have questions, call the office first at 740-283-8522. Again, the deadline to vote is tomorrow at 7:30 PM.