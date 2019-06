According to ODOT District 11 spokesperson Lauren Borrell, a contractor will be out tomorrow to begin work on a cross over, once that is completed one lane in both directions will be open.



Borrell says there is no time table on when traffic will flow again.



The detour remains: U.S. 22 west to state route 43, state Route 43 north to state route 152, and SR 152 east back to Route 7.



WTRF.com will continue to keep you updated.