WARNING SPOILERS ARE IN THIS STORY

A former Ohio Valley native is one of the contestants in a new reality show called Physical:100

Physical: 100 had one hundred contestants in top physical shape compete in a series of grueling challenges to claim the honor – and cash reward – as the last one standing and Dustin Nippert is one of the contestants.

Nippert grew up and played baseball for Beallsville High School in Ohio and also played college baseball for the West Virginia Mountaineers.

In Quest 1, contestants were against each other one-on-one for a possession of a ball and whoever held the ball when time ran out, won the quest.

Nippert won his challenge and advanced.

In Quest 2 Nippert was part of team 4 after the contestants split themselves up into teams of five. The team ahd to build a bridge and fill a tube with as much sand as possible within the time limit.

Nippert and his team survived and advanced to Quest 3

In Quest 3 the remaining contestants were split into teams of 10 and had to move a ship across the sand while digging up barrels and loading the ship with the barrels.

The Nippert team advanced to Quest 4 with the remaining 20 contestants.

Quest 4 had the 20 contestants split into four teams of five competing in five different games. Each team selected one person to compete for their team in the five games. Nippert was selected for Game 2: The Fire of Prometheus.

The game The Fire of Prometheus had contestants running through an obstacle course in repetition to grab a torch. Only the person holding the last torch would win.

Nippert was eliminated in this quest.

The winner will be revealed in Episode 9, the Physical 100 finale.

Nippert was selected in the Major League Baseball draft in round 15 by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Eventually Nippert signed with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization. Nippert would go on to win the KBO League Most Valuable Player Award, becoming the fourth foreign player to be awarded in the 34-year history of the league in 2016.