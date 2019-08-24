Ohio Valley P.E.A.C.E. Music Festival returns to River Park in McMechen

McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio Valley P.E.A.C.E. is holding their second annual River Music Festival Saturday in McMechen.

It all goes down at River Park and the organization is inviting everyone out.

WEJP-lp FM will be there and will feature performances from R.J. Gaudio, Troubadour and Michael Iafrate among others.

Snacks and drinks are avaiable, along with free boat docks and organizers say it is BYOBC — Bring Your Own Basket & Chair.

Organizers are just asking for a $5 minimum donation with children under 12 free.

For more information, please visit the WEJP-lp FM Facebook page or contact 740-312-4410.