Local police in the Ohio Valley are looking for a missing teen.

Police in Washington, PA say they are looking for 15-year-old Brena Lee Conard.

Conard was last seen wearing a dark blue or gray fleece hoodie, gray fleece sweat pants or joggers, and tan colored leopard print hey dudes.

Police say Conard was last seen on Friday March 10.

She is known to frequent the Jefferson Avenue McDonald’s and Dairy Queen by Washington Hospital. She has also been known to be seen at the West End and Avella areas.

Conard is/has:

Brown hair

Blue eyes

4/11

115 pounds

Anyone with information is to call the Washington City Police at 724-833-2278 or 1-800-The- Lost