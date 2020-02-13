Ohio Valley residents worried about out-of-town drivers

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It is a continuing worry when you leave the house: traffic and detours. And out-of-state drivers are unaware of the layout of our roads.

Traffic and detours have taken over the Ohio Valley. The biggest is the I-70 closure. This detour is sending drivers down national road and over Wheeling hill. However many drivers are not aware that you must remain in the right lane to go straight by the New Life Church.

Wheeling resident Chris Hamm says many people are staying in the left lane till last second and cutting off other drivers. And while shooting this story it happened numerous times.

“I’ve warned the department of highways when they were at the Highlands I showed them this was a real problem here they said they would address it but it has not been addressed,” Hamm told 7News. “I’ve seen at least in a five minute period of standing here I’ve seen semis I’ve seen cars that come flying over here we’ve had road rage out here people have almost had accidents. I know there was one accident recently at the intersection so my question is when are they going to do something about it.”

Hamm’s solution is to set up a sign explaining the direction of the lanes.