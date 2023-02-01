HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The proposed Harrison County Solar Power Plant could bring up to $900,000 a year for the County.

Commissioners approved a resolution with company officials which takes the Nottingham Solar Facility another step forward.

Commissioner Paul Coffland says the facility has to provide Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or a PILOT fee for the county.

He says the county gets roughly $40,000 from that land now and with this plant that will increase significantly.

“Statutory requirements for the amount that they’ll pay per megawatt and then we can negotiate above and beyond that anywhere from zero to $2000 a year in payments will go directly to the general fund so we have negotiated and worked out a 35 year agreement it’s on a sliding scale.” Paul Coffland – Harrison County Commissioner

Coffland says that money will be going toward the School District, Belmont-Harrison Joint Vocational, Athens Township, and levies like the General Health District, and the Library.