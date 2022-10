Adena: October 31, 6-8 PM

Barnesville: October 27, 5:30- 7 PM

Barton: October 30, 6-8 PM

Bellaire: October 31, 5:30-7:30 PM

Bridgeport: October 31, 6-7 PM (Parade starts at 5 PM)

Brooke (Outside City Limits): October 31, 6-8 PM

Clarington: October 29, 6-7:30 PM

Follansbee Truck or Treat: October 27, 6-8 PM

Martins Ferry: October 29, 6- 8 PM

McMechen: October 31, 5-7 PM

Mingo Junction: October 29, 5-7 PM

Moundsville: October 31, 6-7:30 PM

New Martinsville: October 31, 6-7:30 PM

Roberts Ridge Truck or Treat: October 29, 5:00 PM

Shadyside: October 31, 6-7:30 PM

St. Clairsville: October 31, 6-7:30 PM

Steubenville: October 29, 5-7 PM

The Experience Church Trunk or Treat (Rock The Pumpkin): October 13, 6-8 PM

Toronto: October 29, 5-7 PM

Weirton: October 29, 5-7 PM

Wheeling: October 31, 6:30-7:30 PM

Wintersville: October 29, 5-7 PM