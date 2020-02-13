Ohio Valley weather rollercoaster

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- The weather continues to bring surprises every week this winter, and as we approach a change to spring in a little over a month from now, the Ohio Valley has been consistently inconsistent. The journey so far this season has a lot of people talking so

7News spoke to one local EMA director for his input on what this means for daily preparations.

Overall, the weather this winter season has been a tumultuous adventure with every week brining something completely different than the last. Tom Hart, the Emergency Management Director of Marshall County, told 7News “last Friday we probably had our most significant snowfall of the season and we have experienced a lot of rain this winter as well so it has been fluctuating on a daily basis.”

Since January 1st of this year, we are less than 0.25 of an inch away from 5 inches of total precipitation at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. With nearly 1.5 inches coming in this past week alone. And most weeks this winter have brought a variation of snow, rain, and spring-like temperatures. Hart added “a lot of times you see flooding in the springtime and possibly during the summer and even the fall and it is something that we have kind of had to keep an eye on during the winter months.”

This morning, portions of the Ohio Valley had flooding, and tomorrow’s arctic blast barely allows daytime temperatures to break into the 20s, which could create for icy travel. And come next week, Tuesday’s high is projected to be back into the 50s.

Hart said “you can go back to just a few years and it seemed like we were picking up 3 to 6 inches of snow on a regular basis but then over the past couple of years it seems like we’ve seen more rain and the temperatures a little bit above average and more milder than what we’re used to so it’s your typical crazy weather in West Virginia and the Ohio Valley.”