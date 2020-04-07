Ohio Vote-By-Mail Ballot

OHIO (WTRF)- The 2020 Ohio Primary Election will be conducted by mail only, there is no option to go in-person at a polling location due the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have not already voted, an application for a ballot must be done either online at voteohio.gov or by calling your county’s Board of Elections to have one sent to you by mail. Following completion, that application must be sent via mail to your county’s Board of Elections. They will then send you a ballot by mail to complete. As this is a primary election, a political party must be selected on your application in order to receive a ballot.

You must initiate this process as nothing will be sent to you automatically. Be sure to follow the instructions precisely at each step.

If you are not sure you filled out your application correctly, include your phone number at the bottom, as the Board is now permitted to call you under these circumstances. The deadline to vote is April 28th, 2020.

Jefferson County Board of Election’s Member, Frankie DiCarlantonio, told 7News “I think that if this had not been extended in this way, people would have actually lost their right to vote because as this you know Coronavirus was quickly unfolding here in Ohio we were past the deadlines you could get a ballot at home and we were passed the deadline that you could vote in our office so I think overall I think that you are going to see an increase in voter turnout.”