Ohio woman admits to using juvenile to sell methamphetamine

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) – Alicia J. Evans, of Akron, Ohio, has admitted to a drug distribution charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Alicia J. Evans, age 31, pled guilty to one count of “Using a Juvenile to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Evans admitted to using a minor to sell methamphetamine in August 2018 in Marshall County.

Evans faces up to 40 years incarceration and a fine of up to 21,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.