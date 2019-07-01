Ohio’s has tax hike leaves consumers cranky, but will provide money for fixing roads

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – If you buy gas in Ohio, the price just went up.

The new ten-and-a-half cent addition to Ohio’s gasoline tax went into effect Monday.

The money will go toward fixing the roads—state, county and local. So while some consumers are cranky about the increase, the Belmont County Engineer is hopeful about the possibilities.

“The roads have been under-funded for decades,” noted Terry Lively. “So we’re in a pretty deep hole as far as maintenance goes. We can start moving in the right direction now.”

He said the money won’t arrive soon enough for this year, but they’ll begin next year.

“Replacing guard rails and bridges and all the things we should be doing,” Lively continued.

Consumers facing higher gas prices ranged from unhappy to resigned.

“It is what it is,” said Chris Adams of Flushing. “You gotta go somewhere, you gotta drive so you gotta get gas.”

“Apparently the economy is booming,” said Barbara Kizminsky of St. Clairsville. “Where’s all the rest of the money going? Quit giving away all these freebies to people who aren’t citizens and then maybe there will be money to fix the roads.”

“I would honestly like to see our state be audited, to see where some of this supposed money for the roads is going anyway,” said Steve Wise of Shadyside. “I smell a rat somewhere and I’m not happy.”

“I don’t have many thoughts about it,” said Megan Gilbert of Martins Ferry. “I just think you need the gas so you gotta pay it!”

“Everybody wants good roads,” concluded Lively. “That’s a universal thing. But we own these roads, and they are our responsibility to take of.”