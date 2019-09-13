Oil and gas field for middle-schoolers

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- The oil and gas field is a booming industry, especially here in the Ohio Valley. A traveling learning unit geared toward the oil and gas field made a stop in Saint Clairsville this week. The Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit (MOLU) provides hands-on manipulation and a fun learning experience. A total of twenty four unique stations make up the unit with six stations comprised of four different sections at each. Some were about seismology, the carbon cycle, and even safety.

Each student was given a pre-test and a post test on the material. They also took a career interest survey, both before and afterwards. Fifth graders were able to participate yesterday with the sixth graders experiencing it today.

With local sponsorship, the MOLU travels to many schools across the area so students can understand the fundamentals of the oil and gas field.