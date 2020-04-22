Oil and gas industry taking a huge hit

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Earlier this week the oil and gas industry took a huge hit when prices went into the negative numbers for the first time ever.

It was caused by a perfect storm of a sharp decrease in demand, along with a massive amount of supply on hand. What that means for consumers is a sharp drop in prices at the pump.

While that might sound like good news, it’s resulted in several layoffs in the shale industry, which has a ripple effect throughout the local economy.

“Here the spend was huge,” said Jason Haswell of The Montverde Group. “Those guys were eating in the restaurants, shopping, tax revenue… Right now that’s all gone.”

Haswell says the U.S. oil reserve has stepped in to buy some of the over-supply which will help stabilize prices.