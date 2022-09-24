WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Friendly City’s kickoff to fall is serving up food, drinks, and a good time at The Plaza on Market Street.

This is the 6th year of Oktoberfest in Wheeling, and the 2nd year it is being held at Market Plaza.

The street is lined with food trucks, and volunteers are serving Oktoberfest themed beer, while listening to live, local musicians.

Jukebox – a fan-favorite band from Pittsburgh – will be closing out the evening.

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley gets a great reaction from the community every year for Oktoberfest.

”People really love to be outdoors in Wheeling. Any festivals where they can have something to drink, something to eat and some great music outdoors, the Valley loves. So, this is a great event for the community, but also a good event for the United Way, as well.” Jess Rine – Executive Director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

The United Way has 30 to 40 volunteers helping out with this event.

All proceeds from Oktoberfest on the Plaza are going back into the community as part of this year’s theme of ‘Raised Here, Stays Here’ at the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.