One Day Event Encourages Donating To Local Catholic School



Wheeling, WVa. (WTRF)- 24 Catholic schools in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston are participating in the second annual One Mission One Day event.

St. Michael Parish School along with the other catholic schools are busy raising money until 11:59 tonight to benefit their own individual schools.

If you want to participate, people are being asked to donate by check or online at one-mission-one day-dot-org.

The school is hoping to raise $42,000 this year.

Last year, the school raised $40,000.

St. Michael Parish School Principal Kim Burge says the smallest donations mean the most to her.

Principal Burge says, “While we want to raise the most money, it’s really the individual donations that mean a lot to us too because that means we have so many supporters. We were out front this morning in the drop-off line. The students had buckets and they were so excited to put in their own money to be a part of One Mission One Day as well.”

The school is raffling off a West Virginia Mountaineer basket and retired priest Monsignor Jeremiah McSweeney will perform the Irish Blessing at one donor’s home as part of today’s event.

Father Carlos, who is the school priest, will cook a traditional Filipino dinner for the highest donor.