WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

The Wintersville Police Department has reinstated its K-9 Program.

K9 Rexy has already been selected and will be partnered up with Patrolman Justin Barbetta.

Wintersville PD is asking the community for help in fully funding their K-9 program.

One local business is doing their part to help out.

Grit Gear Apparel has started a T-shirt fundraiser with proceeds going towards paying for K9 Rexy.

Officials say in their line of work their K9s are more than a man’s best friend, they are valuable, and loyal members of the team.

“We’re big on funding our police, we support our police no matter what and you know the community has already showed they are all in favor of having our police, funding our police. Makes everybody safe. Businesses are coming in, they feel safe. So our police are a big part of what’s going on here in Wintersville. Adding a K9 will help increase the safety throughout the whole village and can it used by other departments as well to help out.” Mayor Mike Petrella – Wintersville

Anyone wishing to make a donation can contact the police department at 740-264-5507 or stop at the municipal building in Wintersville.