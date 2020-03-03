One person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Tyler County

Tyler County, W.VA (WTRF)- The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one person has died after a vehicle accident that occurred Monday.

Charlene A. Butch, 66 from Bellaire, OH was pronounced dead at the scene.

Butch was driving a Honda SUV and was traveling south on WV Route 18 and from police findings traveled left of center and struck a portion of a tractor-trailer that was heading North on WV Route 18.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Shawn Topper of Pullman, WV was not injured and was released from the scene.

