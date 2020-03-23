Online therapy in a time of social distancing

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- On how quickly life changed from the norm to now turmoil, many are left feeling uncertain with their spirits sunken down. Crittenton Services has been helping members of the community in need with mental and behavioral health services for decades, providing telehealth services for the past 5 years. And right now, that is needed more than ever.

Similar to Skype, their platform is HIPPA compliant, confidential and safe, and eliminates the risk of leaving your home. All you need is a smartphone, laptop, or computer with audio and video capabilities… and you will be face to face with a masters level professional.

Veronica Reynolds, Clinical Director & LCSW at Crittenton Services, told 7News their mental help professionals cover a wide scope from “…depression, anxiety, addictions services for both the client who is struggling with addiction, as well as their family.”

Online services are available throughout all of West Virginia, and depending on your insurance, out of state sessions are possible as well. And with the COVID-19 crisis happening now, many insurance companies and Medicaid programs are approving telehealth services.

Reynolds added “as humans we are social, I mean we are intended to connect with people and be with people and right now the health needs of social distancing is really impeding that, folks that have already been struggling with anxiety, depression, PTSD, those kinds of things are probably struggling even more so now, those things are going to be exacerbated by the circumstances, our elderly who being one of the higher risk populations really are going to be even more isolated in their supports, even those going to the grocery store those kinds of things, so it is going to be especially tough for them, children not understanding what’s going on being very fearful especially if they’re social media kids which they all are and getting bits and pieces of information, likely to see some more anxiety.”

Crittenton Services is ready to help the community and further, if you would like an appointment, call their office at (304)-242-7060 to set up an online therapy session. Check out their website for more information.