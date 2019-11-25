Orrick-Wheeling transforms with a name change

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Almost 20 years ago, a first-of-its-kind operations center for a global law firm, began in Wheeling. Over time, this global operations center became focused on innovation. Technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning have been at the forefront. 7News met with the director of Orrick Analytics to learn what’s changed, as of today, at this unique business.

Orrick marked it’s transformation in Wheeling with a renaming, now called; the Global Operations and Innovation Center. It is the fastest growing and largest Orrick office around the world right here in Wheeling-with over 300 employees. The chairman of Orrick spoke at the unveiling-saying they have really earned this title.

The director cited three main categories of innovation: people, process, and technology. Talented employees that always look to improve the quality of their work.

A brand new sign showcasing their name transformation was unveiled today, it hangs in their front entrance. Expansion is projected to continue, with growth for current employees , and job openings happening right now.

For the last 3 years, the Financial Times has recognized Orrick as the most innovative law firm in the United States. Director of Orrick Analyrics, Darly Shetterly, says “they cited the Global Operations and Innovation Center here in that recognition. It’s great to see the people who work here everyday get called out publicly for that. I think the name change happened in the heads of the employees in this building years ago and the sign on the door just represents that fact we all see ourselves as the innovation center.”