OVAC Tournament brings new patrons to Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 67th Ron Mauck OVAC wrestling tournament is bringing hundreds of people to downtown Wheeling.

As a result, local bars and restaurants are taking advantage of an increase in the number of patrons. TJ’s Sports Garden on National Road even advertises to passerbys looking for a bite to eat.

“Saturday is probably going to be our biggest day because the tournament is going on all day and then it finishes up,” said executive manager Jim Pulice. “But we definitely see a lot of the teams, coaches and fans come in.”

TJ’s welcomes all OVAC wrestlers, coaches, and fans to come out this weekend.

