ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio State Highway Patrol have announced an OVI Checkpoint for Belmont County on Satuday.

The checkpoint will be held 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on State Route 7 at Aetna Street, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Brdigeport Police Department.

OVI checkpoints are designed to deter and intercept impaired drivers and combat alcohol-related injuries and fatal crashes.