Paden City determined to have their right to clean water

Paden City, W.Va., (WTRF)- For over two years, the water often comes out of the faucet, brown, in Paden City, W.Va. The water in Paden City has been contaminated for years. It was recently uncovered that a harmful chemical found in dry cleaners is in the water. Some residents have had their water tested years ago and never received the results.

To avoid the risk, many have purchased water filtration systems for their homes, which can cost up to $5,000. With the recent emergency fund grant from Senator Capito and the USDA of half of a million dollars, residents hope changes are on the way soon.

Barbara Dulaney, a 26-year resident, is upset that there have been no water donations, she cannot drive and is forced to have someone get it for her.

She says the new half a million dollar emergency fund from US Senator Capito and the USDA will be a big help, if they are using it for the purposes they are getting it for

Tonya Shuler, a 24 year resident, has been outspoken about her water quality, has even been in contact with activist Erin Brockovich. The chemical found in the water will remain in place forever, unless they are physically removed to an acceptable level. She says that her and her community only discovered just recently about PCE being in the water, which is a harmful dry cleaning chemical.

Mikel Davis, a resident since 1992, understands that there have been efforts to fix the issue, but decided to purchase a filtration system to safeguard his family’s health. While cleaning out his filter, which is supposed to take about four seconds, took him forty minutes to complete. What was left was brown, oily water with sediment finally forming at the bottom once the particles settled.

Along with costs of purchasing water from other sources, many residents are concerned this has caused health problems for their families over the years.They are hopeful that this grant money will fix this very serious problem.

