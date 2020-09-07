Paden City Labor Day Parade keeps its tradition

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF)- An over 70 year-old tradition continued today! The Paden City Labor Day Parade brought out the whole community to

line the one mile route- filled with colorful floats-

honoring police, fire, first responders, politicians, and everyone in between! The unofficial end to summer and American holiday was celebrated safely under the sun.

Paden City Labor Day Celebration Committee Member, Susan Wade, told 7News “it’s very exciting, this is, I’ve lost track, the 74th year I think and we were debating because of the COVID and I think it’s turned out real well everybody knows social distance, masks, and I just didn’t want to see no year go by that we didn’t have it because this is where we honor not only our military, the working man, our police departments, fire departments, and great day it’s a great day for Paden City, I’m just happy that we can continue the tradition and hopefully people will understand and I hope next year it will be back to normal.”

Fire trucks kept the kids screaming for joy and it was a sign of normalcy returning as we look ahead into the next season.