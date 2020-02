TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - Built in 1916, the Tyler County Home used to house the poor, sick, and orphaned until the 1950s. Then over the years, it became a place for several businesses, then ultimately vacant for over a decade. The community pushed for preservation but now it is being demolished, and they are devastated to see it go. With hopes of what could have been, locals saw it being torn down today.

The locals mentioned that the constructions workers even said it was structurally sound and they questioned why it was being demolished.