Payton’s Pretties collecting donations for YSS Winter Freeze Shelter

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For Payton’s Pretties Consignment Boutique at The Highlands, November is the month of thankfulness.

Throughout the entire month they have been taking donations for a hygiene drive for the YSS Winter Freeze Shelter.

The goal is to fill up purses with personal care items to create a small kit for those in need.

About 70 purses were donated and the store hopes to fill them all by next Saturday. As of Wednesday, two baskets worth of items have been donated but more is needed. Items ranging from toothpaste to socks.

We’re accepting donations of toothpaste, deoderant, tooth brushes, even gloves and socks, chapstick, anything we can stuff into a purse to give them a nice little kit would be greatly appreciated. Shannon Payton, Owner, Payton’s Pretties

You can drop items off at the store in Horton’s Circle at The Highlands during store hours.

If you’re a Black Friday or Small Business Saturday shopper dropping items off, there will be a special discount for you.