A local police officer allegedly hit an EMS worker at the Pavilion at Star Lake in September.

According to KDKA, Chas Kulow, a Pittsburgh police officer was attending the Five Finger Death Punch show with his girlfriend, during the show, Kulow’s girlfriend was seeking medical assistance from EMS and Kulow was aggressive and uncooperative.

They noted that Kulow seemed to be impaired, either drunk or high.

Medics say they called the police because Kulow threatened them.

Kulow’s girlfriend went to a local hospital, Kulow went with his girlfriend but allegedly returned to the EMS area and punched a woman in the face.

Police say Kulow was already on the ground being restrained by people in attendance when they arrived.

Kulow was also taken to the hospital, where Weirton Police say he caused a scene and wasn’t cooperative with hospital staff and police.

Kulow was arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

The news outlet states that Kulow was placed on paid leave.