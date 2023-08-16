JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Bringing awareness to possible safety and health concerns is what one Jefferson County resident is trying to do after allegedly finding pennies in the chicken McNuggets she ordered from McDonald’s in Wintersville.

Beth Rupert Warren says she had a responsibility to report what she experienced to the proper authorities in concern for the safety of others.

Police say they were dispatched to the McDonald’s on August 14, around 8 p.m., for a food complaint.

After speaking with Warren, they documented the incident and spoke with management making sure everyone was aware of what was being reported.

Wintersville Police Captain Jason Fabian says Warren really wanted to get the message out for people to check their food for their safety.

“ They showed great concern that it was going to be a safety factor if a child would get their hands on the food. It could be a choke hazard.” Capt. Jason Fabian | Wintersville Police Department

Warren also alerted the Jefferson County Health Department, which released this statement to 7News.

“The health department has been in contact with McDonald’s regional management. Based on our conversation, we can confirm that they have removed the contaminated chicken nuggets by lot number from stock. Additional precautionary measures were followed. They have been in contact with their manufacturer about the product. “ Andrew Henry | Jefferson County Health Commissioner

7News reached out to the Wintersville McDonald’s as well as their Corporate Public Relations office and has not heard back yet.