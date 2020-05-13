Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Teacher awarded to local educator

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Pittsburgh Pirates, Pirates Charities, Chevron, and the Grable Foundation are honoring All-Star Teachers in the area! Today, 1 of 18 winners was announced right here at Triadelphia Middle School! 7News witnessed all of the excitement unfold as the Pirates in-game host made an appearance virtually to present the award!

It was a complete surprise on the virtual conference, disguised as a meeting about school construction! Winner, Mindy Tripp, has been teaching for over 25 years and does it for the love of teaching and the kids! She was so surprised and her mind was blown that she won the All-Star Teacher award. And with the celebration that featured the Pirate Parrot, the organizations presented Mindy with prizes and a $1,000 classroom grant that she is so excited to put to good use.

Mindy Tripp is an 8th grade science teacher at Triadelphia Middle School, she is so grateful and overjoyed and looking forward to using the grant, she said “oh it’s going to go straight to my classroom I can’t wait to have some kind of technology thinking of some interactive microscopes and things for the kids I just want to brighten their future.”

Of course, the celebration was hosted online because of social distancing, normally it would be held at the school. And when things return to normal, Mindy will be honored at a Pirates game on the field and get the full VIP experience!