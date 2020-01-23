Pittsburgh Pirates come to Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- The YMCA in Wheeling hosted a very special event today that meant so much to the kids of our community featuring Major League Baseball team players! Today may have been all about the fun for the Miracle League Athletes, but for the kids who took part, it was something more. They got to play ball with their heroes.

With partners Bordas & Bordas, the Pittsburgh Pirates came to Wheeling to play ball! Managing Partner, Jamie Bordas, told 7News, “I really enjoy so many aspects of our partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates but one of them is they do things like this with the caravan going out seeing different people in the community to give these kids an opportunity to particpate with the Pirates through the Miracle League and see some baseball.”

40 athletes from the Miracle League of the Ohio Valley got tips from the pros, and even gave them some pointers.

Pirates Manager, Derek Shelton, said “it’s tremendous for both of us anytime we get out in the community and any time we can be around kids and see their love for the game and see just anyone’s love for the game it’s really special and it’s just as much fun for us as it is for them”

With the help of Pirates players and coaches, and Bordas & Bordas employees, everyone hit a home run!

Clay Holmes, Pirates relief pitcher, added that he was “thankful to get out in the community experience meeting new fans and sharing the love of baseball. With Pirates Charities we make it a priority to get out into the community and develop those relationships and be able to enjoy the Miracle League and to get out and do clinics like this to see the joy you bring to people and its always a great and special time.”

Josh Bell, Pirates first base, told 7News “it’s good to get back into the city put on the jersey and show up to different spots celebrating the Pirates and enjoying baseball with these fans. I’m taking some pointers from time to time but the most important thing is to come out here and have fun and we’re doing that and that’s what’s great about it.”