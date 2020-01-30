Planet Fitness celebrates by giving big donation

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)- One of the biggest and fastest growing global franchise fitness centers, Planet Fitness, opened its first location in Moundsville just this December 2019. But today, their official ribbon cutting ceremony went off with a huge crowd and celebration.

As a company, Planet Fitness takes part in community youth programs across the majority of their locations. And today, they did exactly that.

To celebrate their ribbon cutting ceremony, Planet Fitness in Moundsville made a big donation of $5,000 to the Youth Mentoring Network. Representatives from the Marshall County Commission were there to be a part of this special day, from both a community standpoint and an economic one.

Planet Fitness Club Manager, Bobby Shorthouse, told 7News “I wanted to reach out to give back to the youth they need a lot more help than a lot of us do and I’m looking forward to working with Youth Mentoring Network for years to come now.”

Youth Mentoring Network’s Program Coordinator, Chanler Long, said “we are really humbled by the generosity of Marshall County in general between Planet Fitness and also the Chamber.”

Moundsville City Manager, Rick Healy, told 7News”at any time a new business comes into this city we’re really happy about that. We took a building that was empty and we put a thriving business in it.”

Going forward, the City Manager says they are still working on revitalizing the main business district in Moundsville, in addition to adding more restaurants across town.