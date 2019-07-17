Police K9s and their intensive training

They are an intricate part of every police department.



And because of that, they have to go through intensive training sessions.



And today local police K9s and handlers went through scenario-based training in Marshall County.

Police and K-9’s from Weirton, St Clairsville, Marshall County Sheriffs Department and many others have been going through some serious live scenario training the past two days.

The High-Risk Deployment Seminar took the k-9’s through what they call a Fend-off.



The dogs entered a dark room with their handlers and when the suspect was spotted, they were released.



Objects were thrown to make distractions for the dog.



But– the point of this training, was for the dog to ignore all distractions and go straight for the target.



They also performed a walkthrough of a hallway with multiple rooms and suspects to not only test the K-9, but also the handler’s skills of guiding the dog through rooms and preparing for an encounter with a suspect.

Marshall County Chief Deputy Bill Helms asked High-Risk Deployment to come to the area and says that this team will help prepare K-9’s for real-life threats.

They’re not just sitting in a classroom learning from a book, or hearing an instructor speak. They’re actually running real true- to- life scenarios. There’s not substitute to training like this.” Chief Deputy Bill Helms- Marshall County

After each dog finishes a scenario they are praised so they always think they won and completed their job.