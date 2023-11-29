UPDATE: NOVEMBER 29, 2:27 P.M.

Wheeling Police describe the suspect as an older white male with blonde hair who was wearing an orange jacket and grey-colored pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Wheeling Police at 304–234–3664 or Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley at 877-TIPS4US.

————————————————————————————————

Wheeling officials are looking for a man who walked into a local business and allegedly committed an armed robbery.

Officials say an armed robbery took place at Lily’s on River Road in North Wheeling.

A white male walked in with an apparent knife, robbed the clerk, and left the scene at 11:45 am on Wednesday, according to officials.

Officials say the employee was injured but were unsure how they were injured and the extent of their injuries.

The employee was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are on the scene and gathering information.

No other information was provided by officials at this time.

This is a developing story, stick with 7News for updates.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Wednesday, November 29, 2023)