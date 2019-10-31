Police make arrests after investigation into two Washington County massage parlors

Washington County, PA (WTRF) – After an investigation that went on for more than a year and a half, police made a number of arrests at two massage parlors in Peters Township, Washington County, where police said there has been suspected prostitution and human trafficking.

State police said they’ve been investigating Pink Body Works Asian Massage on Washington Road and East Spa II on East McMurray Road since March 2018. The investigation included undercover operations and other investigative techniques.

Investigators said part of their investigation including the discovery of hundreds of advertisements for the massage parlors of adult escort websites known for selling illicit commercial sex and online forums on which police said customers posted reviews and details about their sexual experiences at the massage parlors.

On Wednesday, police executed search warrants at the massage parlors, a home in Pittsburgh and a local bank.

Police said they also arrested Feng Yu Sun, 50, the owner and operator of the massage parlors, and four other women found at the massage parlors.

Sun is facing several charges and is being held in the Washington County Jail.