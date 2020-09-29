Police resource officers at a standstill in Brooke County

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The police resource officers issue in Brooke County Schools remains at a standstill.

After back and forth negotiations, there is still no final decision or conclusion. Commissioners say they have made three offers to the Board of Education (referred to as Board in rest of article). Police Chief Ferguson wants the public more involved because of the passed levy, and sent a letter to the Board to get this issue moving.

Here’s the Commission’s offer to the Board from Commissioner Tim Ennis, he told 7News “the Board of Education just needs to tell us whether you want zero or do you want five and we’ll accommodate whatever number they want to tell us but there’s no profit margin for us in this, this is the cost of the salary, the benefits, the retirement- everything’s included in that so we’re hopeful if they want these officers just let us know how many you want zero or five so I think the tax payers have spoken and they want these officers in the schools the money’s been provided so we’re ready to move onto the next level of this.”

The cost per officer is $90,000 in Brooke County.

Ennis also stated at today’s Commission Meeting that “there’s only one county in the state of West Virginia that this is an issue in- Brooke County.” Meaning police resource officers in every other county in the state are being paid when school is not in by their respective Boards.