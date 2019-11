LIVE: Traffic in art. 2 in Warwood down to one lane, Police say Warwood investigation could be linked to Wheeling Hospital exit accident Posted by WTRF 7News on Thursday, November 7, 2019

Warwood W.VA. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police have reported that Route 2 in Warwood is down to one lane.

Police say this is due to a traffic-related investigation.

Wheeling Police tell me this could possibly be related to the Washington Ave incident.

Police also say to avoid the area and expect delays.

7News will continue to update this story as it develops.