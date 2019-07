The staff at McMechen City pool is inviting you to come and swim all day long for just a dollar.

The event is called Pool for Paws

And that great deal comes from a small donation to help out animal Shelters.

The pool is asking you to bring needed items or to simply make a donation.

There will be games and giveaways all day long for family fun.

Pool manager Nikki Wilson says she hopes to raise around a thousand dollars for this cause.