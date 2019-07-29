Possible delays on I-70 due to road work

Breaking News
Road Work_1523324194144.png.jpg

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Division of Highways has advised drivers on several projects happening on I-70 this week that could impact their commutes.

First, crews will be inspecting the Middle Creek Bridge on Monday. This on I-70 Eastbound at milepost 6.74. Lane closures will occur.

Drivers should reduce speed and expect delays.

Starting Monday and lasting through Wednesday, I-70 Eastbound will be reduced to one lane at milepost 7.0. This will be each night from 7:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. so crews can install traffic sensors in the roadway.

Finally, WVDOH crews will be inspecting the Fort Henry Bridge Monday through Wednesday of this week.

The slow lane of I-70 Westbound will be closed near the bridge.

The Main Street on-ramp to I-70 Westbound will also be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Drivers should head South on WV-2, East on 10th Street, North on Market Street to I-70 Westbound as a detour.

As with all these projects, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change this planned maintenance work.

