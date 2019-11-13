Preserving history in the Ohio Valley

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- The unveiling of two brand new displays and a celebration took place tonight at the Mound Museum in the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex- and each of them have deep roots to the Ohio Valley.

Marble King celebrated 70 years of marble making in West Virginia with a presentation and a special addition to their timeline and collectable marble exhibits at the Mound Museum.

And as of tonight, two local favorites known nationwide, Fostoria Glass and Marx Toys, are now a part of the museum, too.

Undoubtedly, the Ohio Valley is home to meaningful pieces of history. Former owner of the Marx Toys Museum, Francis Turner, told 7News “in 1955 Louis Marx was on the cover of Time magazine because at the time 1 in every 3 toys was made by the Marx Toy Company and the largest factory Marx owned was right here in Glen Dale. After we shut down I was looking for somewhere to display some toys because I think this Valley should have a representation of the Marx Toy factory so I talked to the Mound and they agreed and here we are 2 years later and we’re ready to open up. This is a variety of toys from the 20s to 1980. It’s just a variety of different times so no matter what age you are you’ll see something you recognize here. I think this will be displayed for years and years to come and I think school children come in here and they can see that Marx Toys was a local business here in Marshall County.”

Francis Turner’s collection was once part of his very own Marx Toys Museum that was opened from 2001 to 2016. Shortly after the closure of the museum, Turner welcomed the History Channel series American Pickers into his space to sell them a piece of both a local and national treasure.

Bob Straub, the President of the Greater Moundsville Convention and Visitors Bureau weighed in on the significance of this debut. He said “I think for future generations it’s going to tell the story of those industries I mean many, many people worked at both of those facilities when they were open and in operation so it’s going to share that story for many generations to come in addition to showcasing those exhibits to visitors to our area.”