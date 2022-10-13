BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) At this week’s Brooke County Commission meeting, the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission announced they are withdrawing their proposal for Reconnecting Communities Pilot Discretionary Grant Program for Reconnecting River Communities due to the absence of local monetary support.

This project was to develop a network of shared-use paths to connect Steubenville to the Panhandle Trail in Weirton.

Commissioners like the idea but are hesitant due to the focus of the project being to cross the Ohio River by going over the Market Street Bridge.

They want to keep that bridge open to vehicular traffic.

“We support the connection of our trails, we support the idea behind it, it is important, but at the same time we do not want to contribute to the demise, we don’t want to be the final nail in the coffin for the Market Street Bridge. We’re going to continue fighting to make sure that stays open as long as it can.” A. J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

BHJ- MPC members hope to revisit the issue soon and hope for a different outcome from the counties and municipalities.