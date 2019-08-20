Prospective U.S. payroll tax cuts

Recently, White House Officials have been discussing a potential, temporary payroll tax cut. In an attempt to forestall a possible economic recession, taxes taken out on employee paychecks would be lowered. This would put money back into the consumer, which would boost overall spending.

Typically a recession occurs every 7 years, and right now, there are only a few signs pointing towards a recession, which is projected to occur in 12 to 18 months.

An overwhelming amount of evidence for a recession is not in place, but there are slight indicators. The tax cuts would help stimulate the economy in the short term, especially during election time. But it would cost the government an estimated $70-75 billion.